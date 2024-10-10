Madinah: The tourism sector in Madinah has experienced significant growth, welcoming 14.1 million visitors in 2023. This achievement highlights the success of various programs and initiatives to revitalize the tourism industry and reflects the high-quality services provided to visitors throughout the year.



The Madinah Region Development Authority attributed this growth to strong government support, which has harmonized programs, projects, and initiatives implemented by relevant agencies. Efforts to improve services across accommodation, hospitality, transportation, and health sectors have also played a crucial role. Additionally, the activation of technical procedures and the expansion of museum services have enriched the overall visitor experience.



In line with these developments, the Authority recently launched the "Visit Madinah" electronic platform, designed to enhance the visitor experience and improve the quality of life in support of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. Statistics reveal that visitor spending in Madinah has surged, totaling over SAR 49.7 billion in the past year.



Madinah is witnessing ongoing projects focused on developing and rehabilitating Islamic historical sites, including over 100 such sites. Efforts are also underway to provide various transportation options and strengthen collaboration between government agencies and the private sector to enhance the visitor experience.



This focus on the tourism sector is essential for achieving the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals, contributing to economic diversification, attracting investments, and improving the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.