Yango Delivery has launched in the UAE with its platform for delivery-bound businesses to seamlessly outsource logistics at the last mile.

With a background in maptech, the company claims to offer traffic-proof and cost-effective deliveries at different speeds from express to next day for any type of goods from food to furniture.

The company brings equal quality of last-mile services to both small shops and bigger companies, granting individual customers a streamlined experience and businesses an infrastructure that would support their launches into new territories and scale up their operations.

The supported delivery modes range from express (one hour) to same- and next-day deliveries, with direct (to consumer) or reverse (pick-up) ways, the latter applicable to handle returns for example.

When planning deliveries on Yango Delivery, partners are offered the selection of motorbikes, sedans, vans or chiller vans depending on the items they seek to deliver.

Agam Garg, general manager at Yango Delivery UAE, explains: “In the competitive delivery field, companies need tools to quickly react to the changing context with volatile demands. We are working on digitizing last mile logistics to grant our clients access to various delivery types in one place and possibility to easily switch between them or combine them, experimenting and finding the balance between the needed level of customer service and operational efficiency.”

“We take the hassle out of the delivery process for clients while taking care of optimal routes to deliver more with fewer vehicles. We also pride ourselves on our transparency in tracking, which ensures improved communication, easier analysis, and informed management decisions,” Garg added.

Yango Delivery employs an advanced algorithm that dispatches orders to routes by digesting all required operational parameters and traffic forecasts, ensuring an impressive on-time delivery success rate of 98 per cent.

The platform is accessible via web interface and can be integrated into clients systems via an API or Shopify, WooCommerce and Magento modules.

Yango Delivery can become a partner for both start-ups that do not have an infrastructure for deliveries or are not planning to have one, as well as for big players – with their inhouse, outsourced or hybrid fleet – as a fallback service during peak demand seasons, stated a spokesperson.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).