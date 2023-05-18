WEE Marketplace has launched its last-mile logistics platform based on advanced technology to provide quick and seamless delivery service in the UAE, which boasts a $12.7 billion e -commerce market.

WEE’s platform aims to have over 500 reputed and trusted retailers and sellers by end of 2023. Currently based on an invite-only model, the platform will feature limited number of sellers to ensure minimal competition and maximum quality of products for UAE customers.

With a network of over 50,000 riders (along with local partners), WEE can offer customers across the UAE access to a wide range of high-quality products from top-tier brands/retailers with a speedy delivery service (within 45 minutes) and competitive prices on its platform.

Consumer preferences

Anastasia Kim, Co-founder, WEE Marketplace said: “Increased adoption of smartphones, rising internet penetration, has shifted consumer preferences towards online shopping. Our platform will allow retailers to provide a hassle-free on demand delivery service to its customers across the UAE. It will help them streamline the process even further by tackling the most crucial parts of their supply chain, giving them a competitive edge.”

Currently the platform features over 7,000 products from various categories like electronics and appliances, beauty and health, household, petfood, automotive, sports and leisure, books, kids and toys, and accessories. The company plans to expand its fulfillment services to stock more than half a million products by end of 2023.

