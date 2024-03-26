The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has launched the Cargo Data Reporting System (CARDS), which provides a range of technical services to government entities, national airlines, ground handling agents and express service providers.

CARDS is the first platform of its kind to provide an analytical view of air cargo movements to, from and through the UAE by analysing the performance of national airlines, ground handling agents and express service providers, and sharing results and market share with each entity. This helps stakeholders identify strengths and weaknesses and enhances their competitiveness.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the GCAA, said that the UAE enjoys globally competitive status as one of the most advanced countries in terms of air cargo efficiency, with a strong infrastructure of airports, cargo companies and world-class logistics services. "In addition to the UAE's continuous investment in developing its capabilities and potential in this key and important sector, the CARDS platform represents a new step towards the UAE's global leadership in this vital sector. It provides a data repository to monitor challenges and identify obstacles that may face air cargo movements to, from and through the country, which supports the UAE's development and economic plans, in line with the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision to make the UAE a global centre for the new economy and the transition to future sectors such as aviation and logistics."

He added, "The new platform will contribute to strengthening the existing partnership between the Authority and representatives of the air cargo sector, by providing them with periodic and updated data on a monthly basis, which helps in decision-making, planning for the future and enhancing the competitive environment for the civil aviation sector in the country."

For his part, Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority, said, "We are proud today to launch CARDS, which is characterised by accuracy, privacy and ease of use, and which will allow relevant government agencies to view the cargo movement in the country, which enhances the capabilities of the stakeholders to identify the areas of development for air cargo movement."

Al Suwaidi stressed that the platform will be subject to continuous development and updating to ensure the expansion of the scope of the information included in it to include the major cities from which and to which goods are exported and imported, and the most prominent categories of goods that are shipped by air to provide a complete picture of air cargo movement and trade exchange in the country.