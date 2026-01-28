Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) completed 67 rapid traffic improvement measures across the emirate in 2025, including 46 enhancements on major arterial roads and within residential areas, 12 improvements in school zones, and nine measures in development areas.

The achievements form part of a comprehensive RTA strategy aimed at optimising road network efficiency, improving traffic flow and enhancing safety for all road users.

RTA is preparing to implement more than 45 additional traffic improvement measures in 2026. These include widening and upgrading key intersections and development areas, improving entry and exit points in residential and commercial districts, and delivering further rapid traffic solutions in school zones.

The initiatives reflect RTA’s commitment to the leadership’s vision for sustainable infrastructure development, supporting mobility efficiency, reducing travel time and traffic congestion, and strengthening connectivity between residential, educational and development areas, while contributing to improved quality of life across Dubai.

The measures implemented in 2025 delivered tangible results, including improved traffic flow and road network efficiency, with journey times reduced by up to 45 percent in improvement areas and vehicular capacity increased by up to 33 percent on several roads.

Key areas benefiting from the improvements included Al Warqa’a, Al Barsha South, Nad Al Hamar and Al Ras, as well as major corridors such as Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Meydan Street, Emirates Road towards Sharjah, Umm Al Sheif Street, Al Wasl Street, Ras Al Khor Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Al Manara Street.

Among the most notable works were the widening of Sheikh Zayed Road towards Al Meydan Street from two to three lanes at the entrance to Al Khawaneej, increasing the capacity of Al Meydan Bridge from three to four lanes, and expanding exits and connecting links between surface roads and the bridge. Additional improvements at the intersection of Al Wasl Street and Al Manara Street resulted in a 50 percent increase in vehicular capacity and a reduction in waiting times of more than 30 percent.

During the year, RTA also implemented 12 traffic improvement measures serving more than 30 schools, focusing on enhancing traffic operations and safety in school zones. Key locations included school complexes in Al Warqa’a First, Mizhar First, Al Qusais, Al Garhoud, Al Safa 1, Mizhar 4 and Al Barsha South.

The improvements included dedicated parking areas, upgraded entry and exit points and traffic-calming measures, contributing to reduced congestion, smoother traffic flow and enhanced road safety around schools.