AL-AHSA — Al-Ahsa Governor Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr on Thursday inaugurated the trial run of the first hydrogen-powered bus in Saudi Arabia.



The bus boasts the ability to travel up to 635 kilometers on a single charge and has a capacity of 45 passengers. It will connect the city of Dammam with Al-Ahsa governorate, covering a total distance of 359 kilometers daily as part of intercity transportation services operated by SATCO, a licensed company in the southern concession area.



The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics and acting President of the Transport General Authority (TGA) Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih.



During the inauguration ceremony, Prince Saud watched an introductory video explaining the operation of hydrogen buses, the fueling process, their safety standards, and their contribution to reducing carbon emissions.



Prince Saud emphasized that the launch in Al-Ahsa of the first hydrogen-powered bus in the Kingdom is a significant step towards achieving Saudi Vision 2030, which focuses on environmental sustainability and promoting eco-friendly technologies. He expressed his delight that Al-Ahsa is the starting point for these pioneering initiatives that contribute to improving quality of life and providing modern, safe, and innovative transportation services for the residents and visitors of Al-Ahsa.



In his speech, Dr. Al-Rumaih highlighted that the bus trial is part of the TGA’s efforts to support innovation and adopt sustainable transportation methods that help reduce carbon emissions, in alignment with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy. He reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to continuing collaboration with public and private-sector partners to promote the use of modern technologies and develop the transportation sector, enhancing Saudi Arabia’s competitiveness regionally and globally.



The TGA explained that the bus trial is a partnership between government entities and the private sector, represented by Al-Majdouie-Hyundai, the supplier of the hydrogen-powered bus; Saudi Aramco and Air Products, the operators and supervisors of the hydrogen fueling station; and Abdullah Hashim Company, the suppliers of hydrogen gas through specialized and suitable tankers.



The inauguration is part of a series of innovative projects and modern technologies launched by the TGA to develop transportation services in the Kingdom. Previously, the authority issued the first operational license for a hydrogen-powered train to the Saudi Railway Company (SAR) and launched the first public hydrogen-powered taxi in Jeddah. The launch of the first hydrogen-powered bus in Al-Ahsa adds to the authority’s efforts to support sustainability in the transportation sector, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s pioneering environmental initiatives, most notably the Saudi Green Initiative

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).