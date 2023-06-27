Terra Tech, a leading B2B-focused micro-mobility tech startup providing electric motorbikes with swappable battery solutions, has announced the arrival of its first fleet of electric motorbikes to its warehouse in Al Quoz in Dubai.

This marks a significant milestone for the startup as it supports the UAE's Year of Sustainability. The firm also aims to accelerate the nation’s development towards emissions-free delivery in the buildup to COP 28 later this year.

The arrival of Terra’s first electric motorbike fleet brings the firm one step closer to deploying its vehicles on the UAE's roads and making electric mobility an accessible reality for the local last-mile sector. The motorbikes and their swappable batteries have been developed and tested to withstand the UAE’s harsh heat conditions resulting in long battery life and a lesser need for batteries to be swapped frequently.

“We are pleased to unveil our first fleet of electric motorbikes, marking the next important growth phase as a business. As our bikes undergo final testing, our focus has shifted towards finalizing agreements with prominent partners in the UAE’s last-mile sector. We have received a positive response to our solutions, and numerous partners are eager to invest in the future,” said Hussam Zammar, Founder and Managing Director of Terra.

