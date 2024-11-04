MUSCAT: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has approved the operation of Turkish airline SunExpress for regular services.

The airline will operate two weekly flights per week between Muscat and Trabzon, starting October 30.

SunExpress, a joint venture of Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, will operate two weekly flights on (Wednesday and Saturday) as part of its strategic expansion, aimed at providing Omani travellers with seamless access to one of Türkiye’s most captivating destinations.

