Egypt - The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) signed two agreements on Monday with an Egyptian–Turkish consortium to establish bonded container yards in Qantara West and Sokhna.

The signing ceremony, held at SCZONE headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, was attended by SCZONE Chairperson Waleid Gamal El-Din and Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) Chairperson Mokhtar Abdel Latif.

The consortium comprises the AOI, Egypt’s United Egy Group, Turkey’s Sigma Logistics and Containers, and Logitrade. Under the partnership, the SIGMA EGYPT project will be launched, featuring two bonded container yards for storage, handling, and value-added container repair services. The total project area covers 100,000 sqm—split equally between 50,000 sqm in Qantara West, designated as Project No. 33 in the Qantara West Industrial Zone, and 50,000 sqm in Sokhna.

The projects represent total investments of $4.2m (EGP 203m), fully self-financed, and are expected to generate around 100 direct jobs.

Gamal El-Dien said the new investments highlight investor confidence in the economic zone and underscore SCZONE’s pivotal role in attracting advanced logistics projects that serve both regional and international trade. He stressed that the development of bonded container yards in Qantara West and Sokhna marks a qualitative step forward in integrating logistics activities within the Zone, reducing supply chain costs, and improving container handling efficiency.

He reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to positioning the SCZONE as a global hub for supply chains, manufacturing, and logistics services, in line with Egypt’s broader strategy to strengthen its role as a leading trade and logistics platform connecting continents.

Gamal El-Din added that the projects will provide value-added services for shipping lines, capitalising on SCZONE’s advanced road and port infrastructure to facilitate product movement, support transshipment trade, and serve industrial investors. He noted that the initiative aligns with global trends in maritime transport and logistics, where demand for integrated storage and handling solutions is rapidly growing.

