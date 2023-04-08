RIYADH — The Public Transport Authority (PTA) graced the signing ceremony of three agreements between automobile supply companies and car rental companies in Saudi Arabia.



The first agreement was signed by Naghi Motors Company and Al-Moftah Car Rental Company to supply 100 electric cars to Al-Moftah within a year of signing the agreement.



The second agreement was inked between Almajdouie Motors Company and Budget Rent a Car Company to supply Budget with electric cars, while the third agreement was concluded by Almajdouie Company with Yelo Rent a Car Company, under which a number of electric cars will be supplied to Yelo during the period of the agreement.



The PTA stated that replacing traditional cars with electric cars as an alternative will support the development of the rental sector and its reliance on modern environmentally friendly electric vehicles, which will contribute to a quantum leap in the level of quality and efficiency of services.



The new agreements aimed at providing car rental companies with modern and environmentally friendly electric vehicles. The agreements would also contribute to achieving the goals of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services, which focuses on raising the percentage of using carbon-free passenger transport service vehicles on the Saudi roads to 45 percent of the total number of traditional vehicles.



The signing of the agreements was also in line with the efforts of the Public Transport Authority to adopt modern means and modes of efficient and quality transportation that rely on clean energy, which in turn will be reflected in preserving the environment and raising the level of quality of life in cities across the Kingdom.

