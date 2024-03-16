RIYADH — The Saudi General Authority for Roads has announced its plan to launch an outdoor advertising project along intercity highways, aiming to open up investment opportunities through internal collaboration.



The initiative is part of the Authority's strategy to draw investors and companies while improving the experience of road users.



Offers for this project must be submitted by May 6, with a firm deadline emphasized for acceptance. The evaluation of these submissions will commence at 10 am the following day.

This venture highlights the Authority's commitment to enhancing infrastructure and services for residents and visitors.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).