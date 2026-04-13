RIYADH - Saudi Railways (SAR) has launched five new logistics routes within the freight sector, establishing a comprehensive logistics network.

This network connects ports along the Arabian Gulf with central and northern regions of Saudi Arabia, extending further to the Red Sea ports and countries north of the Kingdom. This integrated multimodal transport system, combining road and rail, enhances supply chain efficiency and optimizes the movement of goods across the network’s various corridors.

The operations are managed through an integrated framework encompassing the Riyadh Dry Port and several SAR freight yards located in Dammam, Jubail, Ras Al-Khair, Al-Kharj, Hail, and Qurayyat. These facilities are linked to multiple ports on both the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea, reinforcing the connection between ports and local as well as international industrial and economic centers.

The routes facilitate the transportation of diverse types of goods, strengthening national supply chains and supporting key sectors, particularly the petrochemical and mining industries. They also enhance the flow of exports and imports while providing efficient transit solutions to regional markets.

Dr. Bashar Al-Malik, CEO of Saudi Railways (SAR), stated that these routes represent a comprehensive package of logistical solutions designed to improve the efficiency and reliability of supply chains under all conditions. This initiative is grounded in the integration of multiple transport modes and close coordination with relevant authorities to ensure the seamless movement of goods and greater operational effectiveness.

He noted that the new logistics routes bolster connectivity with regional and global markets, reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a pivotal trade corridor linking East and West. This development enhances the smooth flow of commerce and strengthens Saudi Arabia’s standing as a global logistics hub and a central player in international trade networks.

The newly launched routes cater to a wide range of customers, including major industrial and mining enterprises and leading shipping lines. By offering fully integrated and dependable transport solutions, they reduce transit times and enhance operational performance.

The initiative is also expected to eliminate thousands of trucks from the roads, improving road safety, reducing carbon emissions, and further shortening freight transit times, thereby reinforcing SAR’s role as a cornerstone of the Kingdom’s national transport and logistics system

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