The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) achieved significant milestones in 2024, further enhancing Saudi Arabia's status as a global logistics hub.

These achievements included improved international rankings for Saudi ports and the launch of major investment projects, all aligning with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

In 2024, Saudi Arabia’s global ranking in container handling improved markedly, as reported by Lloyd’s List. The Kingdom ranked 15th globally, with three of its ports listed among the world’s top 100 ports.

Jeddah Islamic Port climbed from 41st to 32nd place, King Abdullah Port advanced from 71st to 70th, and King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam rose from 90th to 82nd.

To enhance the competitiveness of Saudi ports, Mawani signed agreements, broke ground, and inaugurated projects to establish eight logistics zones and centres at Jeddah Islamic Port and King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam.

These private-sector investments, totaling approximately SAR2.9 billion, are part of a broader plan involving SAR10 billion for 18 logistics zones across the kingdom.

Notably, Maersk’s largest global logistics investment, valued at SAR1.3 billion and spanning 225,000 sq m, was inaugurated at Jeddah Islamic Port. Additionally, 2024 saw the completion of the northern expansion of Jeddah Islamic Port in collaboration with the Red Sea Gateway Terminal Company. This SAR1 billion project expanded the terminal’s area from 700,000 sq m to 1.5 million sq m, increasing its capacity from 2.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) to 6.2 million TEUs.

To further improve Saudi Arabia's ranking in the Maritime Connectivity Index and boost the flow of national exports and imports, 34 new shipping services were introduced, connecting Saudi ports with key ports in the East and West. Mawani also signed multiple agreements with international ports and national entities, including the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services, the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority, Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR), the Saudi Logistics Academy, Lloyd’s Register, Pacific International Lines, Port of Hamburg, Hamburg Port Consulting, Reviva, and the Port of Marseille Fos. These partnerships aim to develop human capital and enhance operational efficiency.

Mawani also launched the Port Community System, providing over 250 e-services across its ports. The kingdom also announced its successful bid to host the UNCTAD Global Supply Chain Forum in 2026. Additionally, Jeddah Islamic Port was listed on the London Metal Exchange (LME).

Mawani concluded 2024 with notable international recognition, earning eight local, regional, and global awards from prestigious organisations specialising in logistics and port operations, the report said.

