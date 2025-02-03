RIYADH — The Transport General Authority (TGA) announced that the postal parcel sector in Saudi Arabia recorded the delivery of more than 48 million postal parcels to beneficiaries during the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting a growing demand for postal parcel services in the Kingdom.



The quarterly statistical bulletin of transport activities and services, issued by the authority, revealed the performance index of 10 largest postal parcel delivery companies. The performance index is measured on the basis of the number of complaints registered for every 100,000 postal parcels.



According to the index, J&T Express and NAQEL Express emerged toppers with recording the lowest number of complaints, with only one complaint per 100,000 parcels. The third place goes to iMile Delivery, which has recorded only two complaints per 100,000 parcels, followed by DHL with 3 complaints, and GFS Express with four complaints. The results of other companies ranged between 5 and 9 complaints per 100,000 postal parcels, with Aramex recording 9 complaints per 100,000 parcels according to the index.



The TGA confirmed that the number of complaints will be counted on the basis of those that were not resolved by the delivery companies within the specified period. The complaint submission mechanism begins with the customer communicating directly with the delivery company that provides the service, which must process it within seven days.



In the event that the complaint is not resolved or the company does not respond, the customer has the right to refer it to the TGA by communicating directly with it on the unified number 19929, so that the authority can follow up on the complaint with the concerned company in order to ensure its resolution and take the necessary measures to ensure compliance with the regulations and improve the quality of service.

