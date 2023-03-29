PHOTO
Saudi: Haramain Train operates over 100 trips per day to facilitate smooth flow of pilgrims
This is to facilitate smooth flow of Umrah pilgrims and visitors in both directions between the two holy cities during the peak annual Umrah season
March 29, 2023
