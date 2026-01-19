DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in partnership with Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP), has inaugurated the bridge expansion leading to Terminal 1 at Dubai International Airport.

The project involved increasing the number of traffic lanes from three to four, raising the bridge’s capacity from 4,200 vehicles per hour to 5,600 vehicles per hour, marking a 33 percent growth.

The expansion has enhanced traffic flow to the airport terminal, reduced journey times, and improved the overall customer experience.

The implementation of this bridge expansion project forms part of RTA’s efforts to enhance the efficiency of the road network and improve connectivity between major corridors and key facilities. It is also the result of close coordination with Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, the entity responsible for planning and developing the infrastructure of Dubai’s airports, to ensure that traffic solutions are aligned with the current and future operational requirements of Dubai International Airport—the world’s busiest airport for international passengers—thereby supporting the sustainable growth of passenger numbers and air traffic.

The number of lanes was increased from three to four through the construction of a new bridge utilising an innovative structural system comprising steel box girders integrated with a composite concrete deck. This engineering solution was adopted for its high structural efficiency and its ability to facilitate accelerated construction without the need for traffic diversions on Airport Street or the installation of temporary supports beneath the bridge. The approach ensured uninterrupted traffic movement while upholding the highest safety standards throughout the construction phase.

The project also included road pavement improvements, upgrades to utility and supporting infrastructure services, and landscaping works designed to ensure full integration with the surrounding road network. In addition, new street lighting systems were installed to enhance safety and improve visibility.

The Roads and Transport Authority and Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects reaffirm their joint commitment to the continued development of infrastructure supporting Dubai’s aviation sector and to enhancing the efficiency of traffic connectivity with the emirate’s airports. This contributes to improving quality of life and strengthening Dubai’s global competitiveness as a leading hub for air transport and international travel.

RTA also remains committed to advancing the road network and transport system across the Emirate of Dubai, enhancing the performance of key road corridors, and providing sustainable and flexible public transport options that facilitate the movement of residents and visitors, elevate quality of life, and reinforce Dubai’s global standing as a competitive destination and an attractive hub for international events and activities.