DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with Dubai Airports, has awarded a contract to widen and upgrade the bridge leading to Terminal 1 of Dubai International Airport.

The project aims to enhance traffic flow to the terminal, reduce journey times, and improve customer experience, while accommodating the continuous growth in passenger numbers at Dubai International Airport, which exceeded 92 million in 2024.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The project involves widening the existing bridge from three to four lanes by constructing a new bridge using an innovative system of steel box girders integrated with a composite concrete slab. This engineering solution was selected for its high structural efficiency, enabling delivery within a short timeframe, without the need for traffic diversions on Airport Street or temporary supports beneath the bridge, thereby ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow and the highest safety standards.”

He added: “The total length of the bridge, including its ramps, is 171 metres, with the main span extending nearly 70 metres. The project also includes road pavement improvements, upgrades to infrastructure services, and landscaping works to integrate with the surrounding infrastructure, in addition to new street lighting to enhance safety and visibility. The expansion will increase the bridge’s capacity from 4,200 to 5,600 vehicles per hour, a 33% increase.”

Al Tayer reaffirmed RTA’s commitment to developing Dubai’s road and transport infrastructure, enhancing the efficiency of key corridors, and providing sustainable, flexible mobility solutions that facilitate the movement of residents and visitors, improve quality of life, and strengthen Dubai’s global competitiveness as a premier hub for international events.

He noted: “The bridge expansion is part of RTA’s continuous efforts to improve traffic flow and strengthen connectivity between major corridors and vital facilities, most notably Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest airport for international passengers. The expansion will boost street capacity, improve safety, and shorten journey times during peak hours.”

In recent years, RTA has implemented a project to upgrade Airport Street, covering the stretch from its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to its intersection with Casablanca Street. The project included the construction of bridges and tunnels at Al Rashidiya, as well as at the intersections with Casablanca Street, Marrakech Street, and Nad Al Hamar Street, in addition to improvements to surface-level junctions.

The project, which directly serves Dubai International Airport, also included the construction of a single-lane bridge providing direct access to Terminal 3 without stopping at the signalised intersection, another bridge leading to the Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP) complex, and an additional single-lane bridge enabling traffic from Airport Street towards Casablanca Street without waiting at the signal. It further delivered an alternative route for vehicles from Al Garhoud to access Terminals 1 and 3 directly, along with the expansion of Casablanca Street from three to four lanes in the direction of Al Garhoud Bridge.