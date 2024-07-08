UAE: Radius Group teamed up with Knight Frank MENA to launch the Radius City Logistics project in Dubai Investments Park 2 (DIP II), according to a press release.

Knight Frank MENA’s Industrial and Logistics team will facilitate the acquisition and development process, working together to ensure the project meets the highest standards available in the market.

Developed per international standards, Radius City Logistics will be a temperature-controlled facility in the UAE. The project features a 12x24m column grid standard for international quality warehouses.

It will comprise four independent blocks with separate fitted-out entrance groups and office premises, suitable for multi-tenant or single-tenant use in a contiguous space.

Located in DIP II, a mixed-use development spanning 2,300 hectares, Radius City Logistics benefits from excellent infrastructure, facilities, and accessibility.

David Simons, Founder and CEO of Radius Group, commented: “The location of the future facility is at the intersection of not only the traditional existing Dubai markets but also ideally located for the growth of Dubai through 2030. The Radius signature specification and quality will be a great addition to the logistics infrastructure in Dubai.”

Andrew Love, Regional Partner – Head of Capital Markets & Occupier/Landlord Strategy and Solutions, MENA, said: “This will be the largest speculatively built logistics project in DIP and will be highly sought after given the current real estate supply constraints, particularly within DIP.”

