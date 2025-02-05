Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' announced the completion of the main works of the first package of the Roads and Infrastructure Development Project in Al Foroush and Al Kharaitiyat, which is part of Ashghal’s plan to develop the infrastructure to serve citizens' subdivisions in various areas of the country, and in response to the requirements of urban expansion in Al Foroush and Al Kharaitiyat.

The geographical scope of the project covers part of the area located specifically North of Riffa Street, West of Hazm Al Themaid Street Road and West of Al Mazrouah Road.

Eng. Rashed Al-Zeyara, Head of Doha City Section at Ashghal's Roads Projects Department, stated that the first package achieves extensive improvements that currently serve about 411 plots in the area, and will serve the population growth in the future through the development of internal streets and infrastructure facilities such as drainage networks, rainwater drainage, surface water and others in order to provide integrated infrastructure services and improve the quality of life of residents.

Works carried out within the first package of Al Foroush and Al Kharaitiyat Project included the provision of about 17.8 km of roads, the installation of 655 street lighting poles, as well as the provision of traffic safety elements. Works also included the development of infrastructure networks including a drainage network with a total length of 19 km, a surface water and rainwater drainage network with a length of 2.7 km and a potable water network with a length of 10.4 km.

The remaining works are currently being completed, which include installing signboards and lighting poles in some streets, and implementing some works related to electrical cables.

As to the challenges faced by the implementation team, Eng. Rashed Al-Zeyara noted that the high groundwater level in the project area required studying the most appropriate dewatering and drainage solutions before commencing construction work. The rocky nature of the area’s soil has delayed the completion of some excavation work.

The work required implementing excavations at a depth of approximately 22 metres below the ground, which required increasing workers' safety procedures, in addition to the need to coordinate with many State institutions to complete infrastructure development work.

It is worth mentioning that local materials and manufacturers have been relied on in most of the project's work, with the local component accounting for 80% of the total materials used, which includes lighting poles and bulbs, drainage pipes, pre-cast manholes, electrical cables, directional signs, and interlock, within the Public Works Authority’s efforts to support local manufacturers and Ta’heel initiative launched by the Authority in 2017.

