Doha, Qatar: Qatar Rail participated in the “Sustainable Transportation and Legacy for Generations” conference and exhibition, organised by Ministry of Transport under the patronage of H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The event took place from September 17 to 18 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) as a Platinum Sponsor.

At the exhibition and conference, Qatar Rail presented its operational accomplishments in the field of providing sustainable transportation solutions and services. The company underscored its dedication to sustainable practices embodied in its projects, the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram.

Additionally, the company highlighted the significance of the Doha Metro Network and shed light on its role in the development of an integrated public transportation system. This integration is facilitated through cooperative efforts involving key stakeholders and partners in the transportation sector who provide complementary services.

Commenting on the participation, Eng Abdulrahman Al Malik, Senior QSHESE Director at Qatar Rail stated: “We are delighted to be part of this key event organised by the Ministry of Transport. Our involvement in this significant event afforded us the opportunity to showcase our contributions in the advancement of sustainable transportation solutions while embracing the highest sustainability standards in our operations.”

“In addition, the event is an ideal platform to interact with our partners in the transportation sector here in the country, and we remain dedicated to fostering collaborations with various stakeholders and partners to craft and deliver solutions that enhance the integrated and sustainable public transportation system in Qatar.”

On the first day of the conference, Raimund Hanauer, Director of Transport Planning at Qatar Rail, took part in a panel discussion titled, “Public Transportation...Multimodal & Integrated.” During this discussion, he focused on the role of the Doha Metro Network in the context of Integrated Public Transport. He emphasised how this integration is realised through cooperative efforts involving key stakeholders and transportation sector partners, enabling a seamless transportation experience.

Additionally, Hanauer addressed the Doha Metro’s key relevance in hosting mega events, considering Qatar’s ongoing transformation into a rapidly growing tourism destination in the region. He explained how Qatar Rail’s infrastructure and its integration into the overall transportation system contribute to the successful execution of these major events and support the nation’s tourism goals. As an illustrative example, he showcased the successful delivery of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, where the Doha Metro network played a crucial role in ensuring efficient and eco-friendly transportation during this major event.

Furthermore, on the sidelines of the event, Qatar Rail unveiled the successful completion of the trial operation involving electric buses for transporting its employees from the stations to the Integrated Control Center (ICC) at Al Wakra Depot.

Maryam Al Sayeri, Sustainability & Environmental Specialist at Qatar Rail, a leading team member of the electric bus initiative, said: “Integrating electric buses into the transportation of our employees to and from the metro network and Al Wakra Depot reflects our commitment to expanding sustainable solutions for facilitating their mobility across various vital facilities connected to the network. Since the commencement of the trial operation for this service, we’ve noticed a considerable level of interest and uptake in electric buses.”

