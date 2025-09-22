Doha, Qatar: Hamad Port’s cutting-edge infrastructure, automated systems, and scalable design enable the rapid handling of diverse cargo types, including containers, bulk and general cargo, and Roll-on/Roll-off (RORO) operations.

The port is one of the most advanced port complexes in the Middle East. Inaugurated in 2016, it is built to handle up to 7.5 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) annually, making it one of the largest and most efficient ports in the region.

Globally recognised, Hamad Port was ranked the third most efficient port by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2023, underscoring QTerminals’ reputation for operational excellence.

Guided by Qatar National Vision 2030, QTerminals is committed to sustainability. Its growth strategy focuses on leveraging its operational capabilities, expanding international reach and continuously evolving to meet the needs of the dynamic global market, QTerminals stated in its Sustainability Report 2024 and highlighted how it continues to uphold the highest level of sustainable operations.

With a forward-looking approach and a firm commitment to environmental responsibility, it aims to create value for shareholders and stakeholders while supporting Qatar’s long-term economic and environmental goals.

Looking ahead, QTerminals strategy encompasses several key areas which include international expansion, innovation and technological advancements, enhanced client-centric services, and commitment to ESG goals, it further said.

The company is poised for a future of sustainable growth and global expansion, driven by a clear vision to set new standards in port operations, efficiency and environmental responsibilities.

Guided by its mission to be a world-class customer-focused operator, QTerminals is committed to creating long-term value for stakeholders while supporting Qatar’s broader economic diversification goals.

From the initial operations at Hamad Port to the expansion into international locations, QTerminals’ journey is marked by its commitment to excellence and adaptability. The company’s successful management of Hamad Port, including the award of concession for Container Terminal 2 (CT2) operations, showcases QTerminals’ capability to handle increased cargo volumes and complex logistics demands with efficiency and precision.

International expansion followed, with acquisitions that positioned QTerminals in the Eastern Mediterranean and Europe, enhancing its connectivity and service range.

These milestones underscore the company’s dedication to expanding its footprint, supporting Qatar’s economic diversification, and strengthening global trade connections. As the company continues to grow, it will leverage its operational excellence, financial resilience and industry expertise to adapt to changing market dynamics.

Through a balanced approach to expansion and sustainability, the company aims to reinforce its reputation as a forward-thinking port operator that contributes positively to the global supply chain and supports Qatar’s vision of a diversified and sustainable economy.

With a strong foundation in the Middle East and Europe it aims to broaden its footprint in strategic global markets. Building on its existing assets, QTerminals will continue to explore growth opportunities that align with its operational strengths, financial capacity, and commitment to sustainable practices.

