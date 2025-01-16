Doha: The throughput of RORO (vehicles) units at Hamad Port, Qatar’s main gateway to the world trade witnessed a record-breaking year as it handled 130,332 units and 2,199,743 freight tonnes (F/T) in the last year.

“2024 has been a record-breaking year for RORO operations at Hamad Port. We have recorded the highest throughput from a single vessel and an all-time record for monthly operations in December 2024. We look forward to continuing this momentum and achieving even greater success in 2025,” QTerminals said in a post on its social media handle, recently.

Hamad Port, whose multi-use terminal is designed to serve the supply chains for the RORO, grains and livestock keeps moving towards more powerful position as one of the key ports in the region demonstrating growth of the country’s maritime sector.

The port also witnessed the highest monthly throughput totalling 16,681 units and 281,096 F/T in December 2024. The highest RORO record from a single vessel M/V Thermopylae reached 3,739 units and 55,307 F/T, the post further said.

QTerminals handles over 232,000 metric tonnes of barley at Hamad Port annually, playing a vital role in supporting Qatar’s food and feed sectors. This critical import ensures a steady supply of essential ingredients, contributing to the nation’s food security.

Qatar’s maritime sector remains strong as it targets achieving a more efficient logistics services industry in the country and the transformation into a leading global trade hub, thus enhancing its economic diversification plans in step with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Hamad Port’s advanced infrastructure and modern technologies have contributed in attracting international shipping companies and have played an important role in smoothening handling operations, providing more comprehensive services and solutions that allow customers to achieve maximum benefit in an ideal competitive environment for business.

The port received 151 vessels in December 2024, while the containers, bulk, breakbulk and RORO handled stood at 121,365 TEUs, 14,633 F/T, 35,139 F/T and 16,681 units respectively.

Qatar will host the Seatrade Maritime Qatar Conference and Exhibition, one of the world’s leading events in the maritime industry, from February 4-5.

The conference and exhibition is hosted by the Ministry of Transport and organised by Seatrade Maritime, in partnership with Mwani Qatar (Founding Strategic Partner), will bring together industry experts, decision-makers, shipping companies, and governmental and semi-governmental entities, as well as innovators in the fields of technology, energy, finance, investment, and services.

The two-day event is expected to witness broad participation and will address a variety of critical topics in the fields of maritime transport, such as digitisation and sustainability in the maritime sector, safe and sustainable shipping, energy transition and the role of LNG, financing advanced and environmentally friendly fleets of the future, among other topics. The exhibition will showcase the latest technologies, and current and future developments in the maritime transport industry.

