The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced a temporary closure in one direction on the Ras Abu Aboud Expressway from Corniche towards G Ring Road near Air Cargo Intersection from 12 midnight on September 12 until 11pm on September 14.



The closure, that will be implemented in co-ordination with the General Directorate of Traffic, has been announced to carry out road maintenance works. Road users can use adjacent alternative roads to reach their destinations. Ashghal will install road signs advising motorists of the temporary closure and requested all to follow them and abide by the speed limit to ensure safety.

