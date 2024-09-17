Qatar Airways will operate four additional flights on the Doha – Amsterdam route from November 12 to March 29 following increased demand from passengers.



The national carrier’s 14 weekly flights will enable 40,000 additional passengers to travel between Amsterdam and Doha through its award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport.



Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer Thierry Antinori said, "Qatar Airways is delighted to witness and serve the growing travel demand in the Dutch capital, which is an integral destination in our European network.



“We look forward to offering our world-class product and seamless service to travellers from Amsterdam seeking to experience the world through Qatar Airways’ extensive network of more than 170 global destinations.”



With the additional flights, travellers will have more opportunities to soak up the winter sun at their favourite destinations including Bali (Denpasar), Bangkok, and Ho Chi Minh City.



Amsterdam, also known as the city of historic canals, is one of the leading destinations for passengers travelling from Asia and Australia.

