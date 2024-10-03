Qatar Airways will launch a new service to Toronto Pearson International Airport, from December 11, with three weekly non-stop flights from Doha’s Hamad International Airport, a statement said.



As the airline’s 14th gateway to the Americas, the new Toronto route marks the airline’s second destination in Canada, joining Montreal, which has served more than 1.6mn passengers across seven daily flights to and from Montreal-Trudeau International Airport since its launch.



The new Toronto service will be operated by a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, equipped with 42 Qsuite business class seats and 312 economy class seats



Qatar Airways Group CEO Badr Mohammed al-Meer, said: “The Toronto route is a strong and enduring commitment towards providing Qatar Airways’ Canadian customers with the enhanced connectivity they deserve, as well as access to our world-leading service and Qsuite in-flight product."



Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub and continues to expand on its global network, the statement added.

