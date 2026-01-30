UAE national carrier Etihad Airways has announced plans to launch the first-ever nonstop flights between the UAE and Calgary, creating a new strategic air link between the Middle East and Western Canada.

Launching on November 3, the route marks another step in Etihad’s global expansion and supports Abu Dhabi’s long-term ambitions to drive international trade, tourism and investment.

The new service directly links two globally-recognised centres of energy, innovation and culture, strengthening economic ties while opening new opportunities for business and leisure travellers alike.

It connects Abu Dhabi’s fast-growing economy and cultural offer with Calgary’s role as a centre for energy, advanced manufacturing and innovation, creating a direct corridor for corporate travel, trade engagement and sector collaboration.

For leisure travellers, the route brings together two highly distinctive destinations. Visitors from Canada gain direct access to Abu Dhabi’s cultural landmarks, unique experiences, coastal resorts and year-round sunshine, while travellers from the UAE and across Etihad’s global network can explore Calgary’s vibrant city life and its position as the gateway to Alberta and the Canadian Rockies, home to some of North America’s most iconic natural landscapes.

Calgary becomes Etihad’s latest long-haul addition, following recent route announcements including Luxembourg and Palma.

Each new destination reflects the airline’s strategy of opening new markets with clear economic, trade and tourism relevance, while expanding the range of destinations available to travellers from the UAE and across Etihad’s international network.

Unveiling the big plans, CEO Antonoaldo Neves said: "The launch of our Abu Dhabi–Calgary service is both a significant and historic step in Etihad’s global expansion. By creating the only nonstop link between the Middle East and Western Canada, we are opening new opportunities for trade, tourism and investment, while giving travellers direct access to two distinctive and globally important destinations."

"This is an exciting announcement for us, bringing together two remarkable places. For Canadian travellers, it opens direct access to Abu Dhabi’s rich culture and year-round experiences, while guests from the UAE and across our network gain seamless access to Calgary and the natural beauty of Western Canada. It is a route designed to stimulate two-way tourism and deepen ties between our regions," he added.

Chris Dinsdale, President and CEO of Calgary Airports, said: "We are proud to partner with Etihad Airways to link two great cities. This direct route is key to connecting our region’s leisure and business travellers to important locations in the Middle East, as well as a wealth of linked destinations in Africa, Asia and around the world."

The route will be operated by Etihad’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, featuring the airline’s latest award-winning widebody Business and Economy cabins.

Designed for long-haul comfort, the aircraft delivers Etihad’s signature service, inflight experience and onboard hospitality on one of the longest routes in its network.

The launch further strengthens Etihad’s presence in North America, complementing existing services to Toronto, New York and Chicago, as well as Charlotte, due to begin operations in March.-TradeArabia News Service

