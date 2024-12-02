RIYADH — Prince Sultan University (PSU) has announced several initiatives to support and encourage the use of the Riyadh Metro, in conjunction with the commencement of its operations on Sunday. The initiatives are launched following the directive of PSU's Board of Trustees Chairman Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammad bin Ayyaf,

The initiatives include the establishment of a dedicated Riyadh Metro Unit within the university, aimed at raising awareness about the metro's services and benefits among the PSU community.

The unit will explore ways to provide financial and transportation support to faculty, staff, and students, with the goal of making public transportation the primary commuting option to and from the university.

Prince Abdulaziz emphasized the importance of providing the necessary support to integrate the Riyadh Metro into daily university life.

As part of these efforts, the newly formed unit will prepare a comprehensive study to identify steps that maximize the metro's benefits for the university community.

The study will explore measures such as subsidizing metro usage costs for students, faculty, and staff, and introducing shuttle golf carts to connect PSU’s campus with the metro station on King Abdullah Road.

Additionally, it will re-evaluate campus parking facilities, transportation allowances, and other initiatives to encourage the adoption of public transportation over personal vehicles.

“The Riyadh Metro Project is a transformative initiative that aims to enhance the quality of life in the capital while aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030,” he said.

“Spearheaded by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and led by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman, the project seeks to create a sustainable environment that improves living standards in Riyadh,” Prince Abdulaziz added.

