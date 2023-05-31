Admiral Energy, a firm that specialises in developing and engineering integrated zero-emission energy solutions, has announced a major deal with Autel to bring Electric Vehicle chargers to the Middle East and Africa (MEA) markets.

The chargers, which have been tested in the UAE, will cater to the growing demand for Electric Vehicles in the region. The UAE government alone anticipates that 70,000 EV charging points will be required by 2030 to cater to the increasing demand for green transport.

The strategic partnership represents a commitment by Admiral Energy (part of Admiral Global DMCC) to deliver chargers to the UAE from July 2023, with plans to roll out the chargers across the region itself. With COP28 fast approaching, the news announcement highlights the ambitions of both Admiral Energy and Autel to service the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle sector in the Middle East as companies turn towards greener solutions for their commercial fleets.

High speed DC charging solutions

The standalone high speed DC charging solutions will be made available for fleet and commercial applications, with Admiral Energy working closely with Autel to develop chargers that are specifically suited to the GCC market. The Electric Vehicle market in the GCC is expected to reach $6.7 billion by 2027 due to increased logistics and travel activities in the region, as traditional vehicles are replaced with zero-emission models.

Announced at the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS) at Adnec, the charger range include five DC charging solutions, ranging from 47kW DC Compact to 400kW DC charger solutions. They are set to be compatible with 99.5% of vehicle models, with auxiliary balancing and healthy charging to extend the battery life by up to 20%.

The chargers will be offered to Admiral Energy’s partners and dealers to further support their journey towards carbon neutrality.

The announcement builds on Admiral Mobility’s news earlier this month that it is partnering with AVIS UAE, to provide EV trucks for the leasing market, as well as news last December, when it announced a strategic partnership with Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group to bring 5,000 electric commercial vehicles to the Middle East region.

More charging units

Graham Bremer, Chief Marketing Officer of Admiral Global DMCC & GM of Admiral Mobility, commented: “We will bring more charging units to the market to help provide a more sustainable infrastructure for the Electric Vehicle industry. Our partnership with Autel means that we are collaborating closely with experts in E-Mobility products to help build an ecosystem in the region that will bring us one big step closer to carbon neutrality.

“The demand for EV charging stations is high, especially in the UAE, and to support the government’s ambitious vision for sustainable modes of transport, it requires a strong understanding and technical expertise to realise the opportunity this rapid expansion represents.

“With COP28 fast approaching, we’re making it more and more easy for companies to switch to greener modes of transport; we can provide the EV trucks and charging stations for them to accelerate their sustainability goals.”

Key role

Claire Zuo, Regional Director of Autel IMEA, said: “We’re playing a key role in accelerating the region’s EV infrastructure and we’re looking forward to helping to build a commercial vehicle industry that is ultimately providing a greener and more sustainable operation for all.”

The chargers are expected to be available from July 2023. This follows reports that global electric car sales are expected to reach 14 million this year, up from 10 million last year, according to the International Energy Agency’s Global Electric Vehicle Outlook.

