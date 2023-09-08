Oman - State-owned enterprise, Oman Airports - part of Oman Investment Authority - has successfully launched yesterday a test flight that seamlessly links sea and air cargo operations through Salalah Airport. This marks the first time such an integration has been achieved in the country, signaling a significant milestone for the transportation sector.

The journey began on September 3, as a shipment of containers departed from Colombo, Sri Lanka by sea, destined for Salalah Port. After a four-day voyage, the containers arrived at Salalah Port on September 7, culminating in an eagerly anticipated moment for both Oman Airports and the wider business community. The arrival of the containers signifies the successful completion of the sea leg of this innovative transportation endeavour.

Following the arrival, the containers were swiftly transported by land from Salalah Port to Salalah Airport, a crucial step in ensuring the smooth transition from sea to air transportation. With meticulous planning and coordination, the cargo was efficiently transferred, maintaining the integrity and security of the shipment.

Underlining the immense potential of this integrated logistical approach, the shipment departed from Salalah Airport towards Cairo in Egypt by air. The test flight aims to demonstrate the viability and effectiveness of this new sea-to-air cargo connection, providing a glimpse into the future of Oman's transport infrastructure.

By linking the sea and air transportation modes, Oman Airports seeks to enhance efficiency, reduce transit times, and offer a highly reliable and integrated logistics solution. This development holds particular significance for businesses involved in time-sensitive industries such as perishable goods, pharmaceuticals, and high-value products.

Salalah Airport serves as an ideal hub for such sea-to-air cargo operations due to its proximity to Salalah Port. Leveraging this advantageous location, Oman Airports aims to bolster its position as a regional logistics hub and attract international cargo carriers seeking streamlined operations.

