Muscat: An Economic Zone is set to come up at Al Dhahirah to enhance trade between the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, announced the Vice President of the Public Authority for Economic Zones and Free Zones.

His Excellency Eng. Ahmed bin Hassan Al-Dheeb, the vice president of the Public Authority for Economic Zones and Free Zones confirmed on Sunday that the project would cover an area of 388 km.

He also announced the establishment of an Economic Zone at the Rawdah Prosecution in Buraimi Governorate over an area of 56 km and a Free Zone at Muscat International Airport stretching over an area of 1.7 km.