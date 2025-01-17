Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT) of the Sultanate of Oman has announced the activation of a new system linking all violations related to transport and communications with the Royal Oman Police and the Ministry of Labour. This system will go into effect starting February 15, 2023.

The ministry urges all beneficiaries of land transport services, including individuals and companies, who have violations under the Land Transport Law issued by Royal Decree No. 10/2016 and its executive regulations No. 2/2018, to review their status within one month from the date of this announcement. The purpose of this review is to resolve any outstanding violations to avoid potential consequences that may affect their commercial activities.

This initiative aims to streamline processes, ensure compliance, and enhance the efficiency of handling transport-related violations.

