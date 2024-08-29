MUSCAT: Hutchison Ports Sohar, the owner and operator of Sohar Port’s modern Container Terminal, has announced an impressive 26 per cent year-on-year growth in container throughput in the first half of this year, bolstered in significant part by the deployment of a unique land-bridge solution designed to attract new business to the port.

Also contributing to this strong uptick is a tripling of transshipment volumes in the wake of the port’s positioning as a land-bridge serving markets deeper into the Arabian Peninsula and beyond.

These achievements come against a backdrop of significant challenges for the global container shipping industry, as it grapples with increased ship waiting times, rising freight rates, and ongoing complexities in the Suez Canal due to the Red Sea situation, among other hurdles, key officials noted.

Described as a “critical asset”, the land-bridge solution is the product of a collaborative initiative by Hutchison Ports Sohar and Sohar Port & Freezone, backed by Oman Customs and various other authorities. It enables the smooth flow of cargo to-and-from countries across the Gulf, thereby providing vital support to both regional and global trade.

Adding to the appeal of the ‘land-bridge’ solution is Hutchison Ports Sohar’s modern terminal capabilities which ensure seamless 24/7 operations with no congestion issues. Notable is its investment in a cutting-edge, solar-powered Integrated Inspection Facility, which not only enhances national security but also streamlines the cargo clearance process, significantly improving operational efficiency.

Further augmenting its performance in H1 2024, Hutchison Ports Sohar welcomed 12 new customers, bringing the total number of active customers to 175. These include carriers, non-vessel operating common carriers (NVOCCs), and feeder operators, demonstrating the terminal's growing appeal and effectiveness in meeting diverse logistical needs, according to Anacin Kum, Chief Executive Officer, Hutchison Ports Sohar.

“Thanks to the dedicated efforts of our team, Hutchison Ports Sohar is a step closer to joining the 1.0 million TEU club. This milestone highlights our strong customer relationships, well-trained Omani workforce, and an effective Business Continuity Management strategy,” the CEO stated.

Applauding Hutchison Ports Sohar on its H1 performance, Emile Hoogsteden, Chief Executive Officer, SOHAR Port, commented: “We are very pleased that Hutchison Ports Sohar is ensuring a smooth supply chain via SOHAR into/out of the region during these turbulent times. SOHAR serves as the gateway for Oman, responsible for more than 70% of Oman’s volumes. The sharp rise in transshipment volumes underlines SOHAR Port and Freezone’s ambition to develop into a regional transshipment hub.”

“I couldn't be prouder of the dedication and achievements of the team at Hutchison Ports Sohar. Our mission in Oman has always centered on continuous and shared development. The progress we've made in the Sultanate, while not without its challenges, has been made possible through unwavering support of Sohar Port & Freezone and valuable guidance from the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology. We remain committed to advancing with the same enthusiasm, driving sustainable development for both the terminal and the nation,” added Andy Tsoi, Managing Director of Hutchison Ports Middle East and Africa.

Hutchison Ports Sohar is a joint venture between Hutchison Ports (the world’s leading port investor, developer, and operator), Rakiza (Oman Infrastructure Investment Management) and other Omani investors.

