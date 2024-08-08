Muscat: Reinforcing its commitment to enhancing the travel experience, Oman Air has resumed three seasonal routes for winter; Zurich (starting 5 October), Malé (starting 27 October) and Moscow (starting 29 October). With fares starting from just OMR 88 one-way, it’s the perfect time for travelers to start planning their winter getaway.

With direct flights from Muscat to over 40 destinations across Europe, the Far East, Indian Subcontinent, Africa and Middle East, and more frequencies than any other airline, guests can enjoy unmatched choice and convenience. Oman Air is also looking into increasing frequencies on its most popular routes, which will be announced soon.

Gearing up for the peak winter season, the airline offers an exciting range of travel experiences for the whole family, from the sun-soaked shores of the Maldives to the snow-capped slopes of Switzerland and the cultural and historical riches of Russia, as well as many more. Whether traveling for business or leisure, guests can take advantage of affordable fares, seamless connectivity and award-winning service.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

