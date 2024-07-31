Muscat: The national airline Oman Air's flight WY3911 to Salalah was diverted on Tuesday due to unforeseen dense fog conditions.

Normal operations have resumed, the airline said in a statement.

"The safety and wellbeing of our guests remain our top priority at all times. We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding and patience," the airline said.

Oman meteorology has predicted partly cloudy to cloudy along the coast of Dhofar governorate and adjoining mountains, with intermittent drizzle and a chance of isolated rain occasionally thundershowers.

There are chances of low-level cloud patches along parts of the coastal areas of the Arabian Sea.

Observer Web Team