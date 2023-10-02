Monaco: The Old Doha Port has successfully signed multiple agreements with professional global companies specialized in yacht during its participation in the global 2023 Monaco Yacht Show which wrapped up its activities yesterday.

Executive Director of the Old Doha Port, Mohammed Abdullah Al Mulla, pointed out that the port’s pavilion located at the section designated for international ports in the show strikingly witnessed a large turnout as an opportunity to keep visitors informed of the port’s facilities and designs that reflect the Qatari cultural and architectural identity as an attractive component to the mammoth yacht during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 events.

The key objective of the participation in the global 2023 Monaco Yacht Show was to include the Old Doha Port in the global map, Al Mulla outlined, adding that many cooperation and understanding agreements were successfully signed with professional and global companies in Yacht and such orientation supports the port’s strategy in attracting international Yacht, he said.

He underscored that the Doha Port’s participation in several global events such as Dubai International Boat Show held early this year, will be followed by a series of participations in many global shows in the upcoming period, indicating that Qatar is working to execute the previously prepared marketing plan.

The Old Doha Port showcased a model to streamline visiting yachts through a mechanism of entry and exit from Qatar which evidently received standing ovation from owners, when 60 mammoth Yachts visited the port in December 2022 during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Moreover, since the inauguration of the Old Doha Port, its administration set a new mechanism for the entry of yachts to Qatar through streamlining the procedures of communication with the relevant government entities.

