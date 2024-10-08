Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Ministries has announced that the Federal Government has approved the construction of an airstrip at Faith Tabernacle in Canaanland, Otta, Ogun State.

He shared this development with members of his congregation during the Tehillah Night Special Edition at the church.

The new airstrip will allow Oyedepo to travel directly from the church premises without needing to commute to the airport first.

Speaking to the congregation, he emphasised that this move is in alignment with God’s purpose for them, encouraging them to remain steadfast in their faith.

“I am sure you will be glad to know that the Federal Government has approved an airstrip for Canaanland,” Oyedepo said.

“You are working in the centre of God’s plan, so that I don’t need to fly a helicopter to the airport. I can leave from here to wherever I am going,” he added, expressing his excitement about the convenience the airstrip will bring.

