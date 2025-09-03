RIYADH - The Public Transport Authority has unveiled new draft mechanisms and controls to regulate the operation of public taxi and airport taxi services and travel in them.



The new regulations include allowing in-vehicle advertising, provided that the advertising material or electronic screen is located in a spot that does not distract the driver's attention and does not affect the safety and comfort of passengers.



The regulations include strict provisions to ensure service quality and passenger safety. The authority published the new regulations via the Istitlaa platform for public feedback before putting them into final shape.



The new regulations allow a taxi driver to refuse to provide service to passengers under nine circumstances. These include smoking or eating by passengers; the number of passengers exceeding the number of available seats in the vehicle; failure of passengers to wear seatbelts at all times during the trip; aggressive behavior or signs of drug use on the part of passengers; specifying an unknown destination; tampering with vehicle components or labels; and not adhering to public etiquette and good manners.



The regulations mandate taxi drivers to comply with the required conduct and behaviors. These include operating the fare meter from the start of the journey; maintaining personal appearance; keeping the cleanliness and maintenance of the vehicle; not smoking inside the vehicle; adhering to the authority's approved dress code; not violate the privacy of passengers in any way; and displaying the following statement in the car: "If the fare meter is not activated, the journey is considered free." According to the regulations, pets are permitted, provided they are kept in cages.



Public taxi drivers are permitted to operate within the city where the license is issued as well as to transport passengers to other cities. Airport taxi drivers are permitted to transport passengers from the airport to other cities, governorates, and towns, and return journeys from the city to the airport are not permitted.

