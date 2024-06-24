Saudi Arabia - King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, represented by its strategic partner Saudi Global Ports (SGP), the operator of the two container terminals at the port, has received three quay cranes (QC) with automated operation capabilities and three rubber-tired gantry cranes (RTG), a report said, citing the port authorities.

According to the release, this brings the total number of QCs to 18 and of RTGs to 50, and contributes both to boosting the port's infrastructure and to efficiently and easily handle giant ships, Saudi Press Agency, said.

It also aligns with SGP's commitment to developing King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam into a competitive and sustainable global hub, in accordance with the SR7 billion commercial outsourcing contracts signed with the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani).

The new cranes can reach at least 25 rows, according to the release, which "helps in accommodating advanced and large ships with full productivity and high efficiency".

SGP cooperates with Mawani to boost its operations by honing cadres' skills in the use of modern cranes. This is bound to strengthen Saudi ports and Saudi Arabia's growing role in the global logistics services chain, in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which aims to solidify the Kingdom's standing as a global logistics hub bridging three continents, said the release.

The release added that outsourcing projects at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam contributes to providing more than 4,000 job opportunities, which supports the efforts exerted by the Saudi Ports Authority to improve the ports and logistics sector, increase the reliability of supply chains, boost national imports and exports, and improve the Kingdom's ranking in international indices.

