Muscat – Sheikh Abdul Hamid al Kharousi, Deputy Wali of Muttrah, recently visited two major tourism project sites in the wilayat – Muttrah Teleferik (cable car) and a museum next to Muttrah Fort. The visit aimed to inspect progress on the projects, which are set to enhance tourism and attract both local and international visitors.

The cable car project is designed to provide visitors panoramic views of the corniche.

Located next to the fort, the museum will showcase the rich history of Muttrah through a collection of archaeological artefacts, manuscripts and historical photographs, offering a deeper understanding of the area’s cultural heritage.

Both projects are part of an effort to promote Muttrah as a major tourist destination. The cable car is expected to be completed in the next 12 months and have three stations – departure point at Muttrah Fish Market, midway stop near Al Riyam Park and the final destination at Kalbouh Park. The route will span approximately 3km.

Muttrah Teleferik could be one of the longest of its kind in the Middle East, providing breathtaking views of the coastal landscape. The project is being developed by Rakaez Investments, a company reputed for expertise in cable car system designs, surveying and construction.

