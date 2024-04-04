The Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows has facilitated the entry of about 3,000 wooden ships during the first quarter of 2024, transporting over 390,000 metric tonnes of various materials and food items through Al Hamriya Port, Deira Wharfage and Dubai Creek.

The accomplishment reflects the comprehensive efforts of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) to strengthen Dubai’s emergence as a leading global maritime commercial centre.

The Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows has also announced its complete preparedness to receive Eid Al-Fitr goods, with arrangements initiated at the beginning of Ramadan to ensure their smooth delivery to the markets.

Speaking about the milestone, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), said that the increase in trade activity involving wooden ships traveling from Dubai to international destinations reflects the concerted efforts of PCFC in realising the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 to double the size of Dubai's economy over the next decade, and reinforce its position among the top three global cities. Additionally, it underscores Dubai's role as a major global commercial hub, attracting trade in diverse sectors through its various ports.

He underscored the consistent rise in record-breaking achievements, particularly in the volume of imports and exports to and from Dubai, year after year. Bin Sulayem also emphasised the impactful role played by PCFC, notably through the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows, in advancing trade and business in Dubai.

Bin Sulayem added that the Agency streamlines entry and exit processes for wooden ships through Dubai Creek, Deira Wharfage and Al Hamriya Port. This includes completing berth reservation procedures and notifying sailors to prepare their goods for export or import.

Additionally, the Agency is dedicated to safeguarding the interests of wooden ships in Dubai by ensuring the safety and meeting the needs of sailors during their stay in the emirate. This approach aims to ensure customer satisfaction, while aligning with government initiatives to deliver top-notch, highly efficient and quality services across diverse economic sectors.

“The Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows is actively engaged in implementing several initiatives initiatives in collaboration with key partners and competent authorities in the country, including the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Dubai Customs, and DP World, as well as shipping and clearing companies. These initiatives aim to streamline the clearance process, regulate the entry and exit of wooden ships, and enhance overall operational efficiency,” Bin Sulayem said.

Since the beginning of 2024, the quantity of food supplies, encompassing vegetables, fruits and livestock, has surpassed 140,000 metric tonnes, with approximately 220,000 livestock and sheep processed through Al Hamriya Port during this period.

The Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows has made notable progress with the implementation of the ‘NAU’ smart application, which fully digitises trade processes for traditional wooden ships. This innovative tool empowers ship owners to seamlessly search for, negotiate and reserve goods. By employing artificial intelligence techniques, the application enhances voyage planning and maximises the utilisation of ship space, leading to smoother procedures and increased revenue generation.