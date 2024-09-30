Maqta Gateway, part of AD Ports Group’s Digital Cluster, today announced the signing of a partnering agreement with Presight AI Technologies LLC to jointly deliver cutting-edge AI-powered digitalised solutions for trade and logistics with the objective of driving local innovation and elevating global competitiveness of their combined expertise in international markets.

Under the terms of this agreement, both parties agree to collaborate exclusively on the development and commercialisation of artificial intelligence and data analytics solutions for the trade of goods in the ports and maritime sectors.

The agreement lays the foundation for integrating Maqta Gateway’s decade-long trade digitalisation expertise and solution deployment experience with Presight’s big data and AI proficiency to deliver differentiated value to the market.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr. Noura Al Dhaheri, CEO of Digital Cluster and CEO of Maqta Gateway, AD Ports Group, said, “This agreement is a step forward in unifying the efforts of Abu Dhabi’s leading technology companies, Maqta Gateway and Presight, in providing unmatched digitalisation solutions to international markets within the trade and logistics value chain. We look forward to harnessing our combined strengths to positively disrupt trade and accelerate the pace of global trade transformation."

She added, "Together, we will unlock the full potential of our unique capabilities in data analytics, Generative AI, and AI, leveraging our decade long expertise in trade and logistics domain, in line with our wise leadership’s vision.”

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, commented, “We are excited to come together with Maqta Gateway – a leader in maritime technology who have been at the forefront of facilitating technologically advanced, innovative solutions for the trade and logistics sectors. Presight’s advanced big data analytics and Generative AI solutions will complement Maqta Gateway’s existing offerings and will positively impact maritime trade, logistics, and the industry at large while opening new opportunities for collaboration and growth.”

Established in 2016, Maqta Gateway is digitalising global trade through technologically advanced and innovative solutions for trade, ports, maritime, logistics, and industry. The digital arm and wholly owned subsidiary of AD Ports Group, Maqta Gateway is also spearheading the digital mandate of Abu Dhabi’s maritime, trade and government services and its digital solutions have integrated more than 70 entities within the UAE and globally, in line with world-class efficiency standards. Over 150 million transactions have been processed through Maqta Gateway’s digital solutions, offering rich data sets that enable exploring newer technologically advanced avenues for faster trade facilitation.