Kuwait has announced plans to allocate KD186 million ($604 million) to the Ministry of Public Works for the completion of the Mubarak Al Kabeer Port project during the FY 2024-2025.

The project, which will come up on a 1,161 hectare area, can accommodate 24 berths and will have a capacity of 8.1 million containers, reported Al Qabas International.

The amount allocation to the project under the country's capital projects expenditures gives an indication of the government’s seriousness in completing this major development project. The project completion was due years ago, stated the report.

About 8 months ago, the Ministry of Public Works had resumed issuing tenders for the Phase I of the Mubarak Al Kabeer Port project for its speedy completion.

The tenders also include for the operation and maintenance of the “cathodic” protection system for the port quay wall and the berth for small ships.

As per the feasibility study for the Mubarak Al Kabeer Development Port, the project is likely to cost KD990 million ($3.2 billion) and will be completed through nine executive contracts.

Once operational, the Mubarak Al Kabeer Port project will transform Kuwait into a major hub for transit trade and regional transport, which will inturn make it into a regional commercial centre, said the Al Qabas International report.

The scope of work includes implementation of the road linking Subiya area to the east of Bubiyan Island; completion of the port dock and reclamation of the land as well as completion of the design of handling equipment and quay deepening.

According to the ministry, the design for development of the joint waterway with Iraq stands fully completed.

Also around 90% of the work has been completed on the 7-km-long link road on Bubiyan Island, reaching the port area, it added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).