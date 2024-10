Agility, which is listed in Dubai and Kuwait, is expanding its warehousing facilities owned by its indirect subsidiary in Riyadh for SAR 250 million ($67 million).

The Agility Logistics Parks (ALP) expansion will add 100,00 sqm of space, taking the total size of the facility to 551,000 sqm, and will be ready and operating by the first quarter of 2025.

