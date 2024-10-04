DOHA: Mwani Qatar and Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bolster opportunities in trade and investments in presence of Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, yesterday.

Qatar Free Zones Authority CEO, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani and Mwani Qatar CEO, Capt. Abdulla Mohamed Al Khanji signed the MoU to consolidate efforts and foster cooperation to enhance the country’s profile as a preferred investment destination to global companies.

Addressing the event, Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti said “The MoU contributes to supporting the emergence of a thriving and sustainable maritime industry by enhancing cooperation and meeting the investors’ needs within the free zones in a way that is in the interest of the economic diversification and Qatar’s overall competitiveness.”

MOT’s plans and strategies have contributed to Qatar having large capabilities in the maritime transportation and logistics sectors. “We work on utilising these capabilities alongside implementing National Strategy for Logistic Services Sector (transportation and storage) to solidify Qatar’s position as a global logistics destination and enable traders and investors with less time and cost. This will support the requirements of economic diversification clusters for logistics services and shipping, which represents one of the most important outcomes of implementing the NDS3 and QNV2030,” Al Sulaiti added.

Mwani Qatar and QFZ are to work on reinforcing coordination and facilitating integration of commercial operations at both the ports and free zones in Qatar to enhance opportunities to promote trade and investments and benefit from the technical expertise and capabilities of both parties.

The MoU stipulates that Mwani Qatar will provide support to investors and companies operating within the country’s free zones in terms of integrated port and logistics services. Mwani Qatar will also provide other services like maintenance, installation, and replacement of Aids to Navigation (AtoN), Vessel Traffic Services (VTS), pilotage, towing, and other related services.

The Mwani Qatar-QFZ cooperation is part of a series of initiatives and measures supported by the state to provide a top-notch business environment for companies investing in Qatar generally and the free zones.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani said, “The signing of this MoU with Mwani Qatar marks a significant step in our ongoing efforts to support the investors in Qatar’s free zones. This collaboration will allow our investors to benefit significantly from the excellent maritime transport services by Mwani Qatar, helping them compete better in regional and global markets.”

By facilitating a business-friendly environment, “we aim to provide companies operating in the free zones with enhanced opportunities for growth and expansion, and ultimately to reinforce Qatar’s position as a premier investment destination in line with the pillars of the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030,” he added.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).