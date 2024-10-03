KUWAIT CITY: Jazeera Airways has announced that the airspace over Iran, Iraq, and Jordan has been temporarily closed due to the current situation, reaffirming that passenger safety is its highest priority.

In an official statement, the airline explained that it is closely monitoring developments and expects some flights to be rescheduled or delayed as a result. Jazeera Airways has urged passengers to regularly check their flight status through the airline's website and stay informed via social media channels for the latest updates and instructions.

Additionally, passengers are advised to confirm their flight schedules at least 24 hours before departure by visiting the Jazeera Airways website or contacting the customer service team at 177 or +96522054944 (international).

