Kuwait Oil Company has reached an agreement with Kuwait Ports Authority to lease two marine berths in the Shuaiba Port, and storage areas in the land belonging to the Authority in the Shuaiba Industrial Area.

The contract, which is renewable for a period of three years, stipulates KOC's lease of marine berths 4 and 20 in Shuaiba Port, and storage areas spanning 40,000 sq m for the logistics operations of the offshore drilling project in the Shuaiba Industrial Area that the company is working on.

The contract was signed by Kuwait Oil Company CEO Ahmad Jaber Al Eidan and Kuwait Ports Authority Acting Manager Jihad Al Hassawi in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

The importance of this site stems from the fact that Shuaiba Port is the only one that has the necessary means and infrastructure to start the logistical work of the offshore drilling project, said KOC in its statement.​

