KUWAIT CITY: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs Dr. Khaled Al-Ajmi has announced the launching of a priority service and issuance of license plates for the elderly through the Sahel application. On the eve of the ministry’s commemoration of the International Day of Older Persons, with the theme, “Our Elderly are a Blessing,” Al-Ajmi reaffirmed in a press statement that “the ministry is striving to implement the Elderly Law provisions, which make our parents’ daily lives easier.”

He confirmed the ministry is keen on working with its Interior counterpart to impose the specified penalties on those who exploit parking spaces for the elderly in public places. He said the ministry is focusing on the expansion of digital transformation in its sectors through the inclusion of all services on the Sahel application. He stressed that the ministry will be fully digital soon. He attributed the ministry’s accomplishment of 99 percent of its objectives to the joint efforts of the technical team. He stated that the ministry attained the highest and notable percentage among all government agencies; because of the efforts and directives of the minister, as well as the efforts of all employees.

In his speech on behalf of the minister, he pointed out that the meeting on this occasion embodies the State of Kuwait’s commitment and hard work to improve the conditions of the elderly, cover their needs, and to adapt them to the specificities of society. He disclosed that Kuwait is one of the nations upholding human rights in general, and the rights of the elderly in particular, citing Article One of the Constitution and Social Care for the Elderly Law No. 18/2016. He pointed out this is because the State recognizes the value of the elderly and the need to create laws that protect their rights, uphold their dignity, and promote their integration into society while drawing on their life experiences. He stressed that the ministry is keen on providing all means of health, social, psychological, and living care for the elderly who have no family through residential care for the elderly, in addition to the mobile service for the elderly.

He said the ministry provides social, psychological, and medical care for the elderly in their homes and among their families through specialized technical manpower; in addition to daycare provided in clubs and special offices for the elderly for them to spend their free time in worthwhile activities and activate their role in society.

