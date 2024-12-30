KUWAIT CITY: A new ministerial resolution, No. 2815 of 2024, regarding the validity of vehicle driving permits for residents issued electronically, was published today in the Official Gazette, reports Al-Seyassah daily. According to the first article of the resolution, “the vehicle driving permit for residents issued through the My Kuwait Identity and Sahel applications, as well as the Ministry of Interior application, shall be valid with all entities across the country. It must be accepted for all governmental and non-governmental transactions to prove its existence and validity.

Article Two specifies that “the Undersecretary of the Ministry shall implement this decision, which will take effect from the date of its publication.” A new ministerial resolution, No. 2815 of 2024, concerning the validity of electronically issued vehicle driving permits for residents, has been published in Kuwait’s Official Gazette. The resolution aims to streamline the process of verifying driving permits across various entities in the country.

