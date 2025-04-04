KUWAIT CITY - The State Audit Bureau (SAB) has approved the request of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to extend the contract for the maintenance of the baggage inspection system at Kuwait International Airport, which covers Weight Zone Two and Three and the Arrivals Hall.

Sources informed the newspaper that the extension is six months -- from Oct 29, 2024 to April 28, 2025 -- at a total cost of KD 269,000. Sources revealed that DGCA officially requested the contract extension due to the need to ensure the continued operation of vital inspection systems without impacting travel operations, especially in light of the increasing air traffic.

Sources confirmed that SAB approved the extension after reviewing the request, but stressed the need to expedite the completion of the new tender procedures for the maintenance of the weight systems (Zones 1-4) to make sure there will no longer be a need for further extension in the future.

Sources added the bureau also underscored the importance of following procedures for submitting and awarding the new tender in accordance with the tender regulations.

Sources stressed that the extension decision is part of the concerned authorities’ commitment to guarantee the continuous efficiency of services provided at the airport, while emphasizing the need to adhere to financial and administrative controls in the implementation of government contracts

