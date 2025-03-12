Kuwait-listed Agility Public Warehousing Company has refinanced a portion of its existing credit facilities and updated its tenure.

The supply chain services provider confirmed on Monday that the new refinanced amount has been increased from $233 million to $280 million, with a refreshed tenure of five years.

The company has been engaged in refinancing to support growth and manage debt.

In January 2023, the company secured a KD 50 million credit facility from a local bank as part of refinancing efforts.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

Seban.scaria@lseg.com